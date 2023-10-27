Mohammed Rizwan evokes memories of Jonny Bairstow controversy in World Cup incident

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mohammad Rizwan followed in the footsteps of Alex Carey when Pakistan took on South Africa in the Cricket World Cup, with a throw at the stumps after the batter had left the crease, but unlike for the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, he did not appeal.

The Bairstow dismissal on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s become one of the talking points of the summer, both Australian and British Prime Ministers added their opinions on the matter as debate raged concerning the ‘spirit of cricket’.

There were other more questionable actions that day from the MCC members towards the Australians, and the Ashes was set alight. England did not lose another Test and it sparked a flurry of sixes from Ben Stokes that briefly threatened the state of the game at the Home of Cricket.

A few months later, Rizwan did the same as Carey had. The ball from Haris Rauf flew over the off stump, Aiden Markram had a wild swish to the leg side.

The batter – just as Bairstow had done – tapped his foot in his crease before leaving it, and Rizwan lobbed the ball into the stumps.

Rizwan was left grinning and holding his arms out but decided not to appeal.

Carlos Brathwaite on Test Match Special, said: “The difference for me between that and the Bairstow one, is the length of time that Rizwan had the ball in his hands for. He had the ball in his gloves for a few seconds, put his head down, and then threw the ball.

“Alex Carey threw the ball instantaneously. It is close enough to draw parallels but as we say, he wasn’t going for a run out in the end. Rizwan was smiling with Markram afterwards.”