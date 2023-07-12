Rishi Sunak taunted by Australian prime minister over Ashes rivalry

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese shared a cricket joke with Rishi Sunak at the Nato summit, holding up a picture of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal during the second Ashes Test.

He also held up a print out of the 2-1 scoreline as he posed for the cameras.

Mr Sunak, however, was seemingly prepared for the digs and produced from his own portfolio a photo of England’s Mark Wood and Chris Woakes celebrating their winning runs at Headingley on Sunday (9 July) which kept the hosts alive in the series.

The fourth test begins at Old Trafford next Wednesday.