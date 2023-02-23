Jump to content

Liveupdated1677192605

New Zealand vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test

Follow all the action from Cello Basin Reserve

Sports Staff
Thursday 23 February 2023 22:50
Comments
<p>Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals during day one of the Second Test</p>

Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals during day one of the Second Test

(Getty Images)

New Zealand head to Wellington hoping to square the series against an England side on a roll.

Since the installation of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as captain and coach at the start of last summer, England have won ten of their eleven games, with an uber-positive approach continuing to pay considerable dividends.

A short tour concludes with the second Test, with New Zealand hoping to hit back after a disappointing showing in the series opener. A bold opening day declaration set up a comprehensive 267-run win for the tourists in Mount Maunganui.

Stokes’ side are likely to face a sterner test in Wellington, but England continue to ride a wave of positivity that has brought a run of ten wins in eleven Tests. The two sides will swap pink balls for red with the only threat to conventional scheduling across five days a slightly worrying weather forecast.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1677192605

New Zealand vs England

9.4

FOUR! Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.

23 February 2023 22:50
1677192545

New Zealand vs England

9.3

Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

23 February 2023 22:49
1677192485

New Zealand vs England

9.2

Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

23 February 2023 22:48
1677192484

New Zealand vs England

9.1

Matt Henry to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

23 February 2023 22:48
1677192424

New Zealand vs England

8.6

Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

23 February 2023 22:47
1677192364

New Zealand vs England

8.5

FOUR! Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.

23 February 2023 22:46
1677192330

New Zealand vs England

23 February 2023 22:45
1677192305

New Zealand vs England

8.3

FOUR! Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

23 February 2023 22:45
1677192244

New Zealand vs England

8.2

Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.

23 February 2023 22:44
1677192184

New Zealand vs England

8.1

Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

23 February 2023 22:43

