New Zealand vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test
Follow all the action from Cello Basin Reserve
New Zealand head to Wellington hoping to square the series against an England side on a roll.
Since the installation of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as captain and coach at the start of last summer, England have won ten of their eleven games, with an uber-positive approach continuing to pay considerable dividends.
A short tour concludes with the second Test, with New Zealand hoping to hit back after a disappointing showing in the series opener. A bold opening day declaration set up a comprehensive 267-run win for the tourists in Mount Maunganui.
Stokes’ side are likely to face a sterner test in Wellington, but England continue to ride a wave of positivity that has brought a run of ten wins in eleven Tests. The two sides will swap pink balls for red with the only threat to conventional scheduling across five days a slightly worrying weather forecast.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
9.4
FOUR! Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
9.3
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
9.2
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
9.1
Matt Henry to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
8.6
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
8.5
FOUR! Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.
8.3
FOUR! Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
8.2
Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Young.
8.1
Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
