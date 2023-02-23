Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals during day one of the Second Test (Getty Images)

New Zealand head to Wellington hoping to square the series against an England side on a roll.

Since the installation of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as captain and coach at the start of last summer, England have won ten of their eleven games, with an uber-positive approach continuing to pay considerable dividends.

A short tour concludes with the second Test, with New Zealand hoping to hit back after a disappointing showing in the series opener. A bold opening day declaration set up a comprehensive 267-run win for the tourists in Mount Maunganui.

Stokes’ side are likely to face a sterner test in Wellington, but England continue to ride a wave of positivity that has brought a run of ten wins in eleven Tests. The two sides will swap pink balls for red with the only threat to conventional scheduling across five days a slightly worrying weather forecast.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: