New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE: Cricket scorecard and updates from ODI World Cup
Follow all the action from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs Netherlands from the ODI World Cup today.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
New Zealand vs Netherlands
11.6
Paul van Meekeren to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
11.5
Paul van Meekeren to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
11.4
Paul van Meekeren to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by van der Merwe.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
11.3
Paul van Meekeren to Devon Conway. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
11.1
Paul van Meekeren to Devon Conway. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
10.6
Roelof van der Merwe to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
10.5
Roelof van der Merwe to Will Young. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
10.4
Roelof van der Merwe to Will Young. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Engelbrecht.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
10.3
Roelof van der Merwe to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.
New Zealand vs Netherlands
10.2
Roelof van der Merwe to Devon Conway. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, mis-timed to short third man for no runs, fielded by van Meekeren.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies