Pakistan vs England schedule: When are T20 matches?

Everything you need to know about England’s seven-match T20 tour of Pakistan

Michael Jones
Tuesday 20 September 2022 07:16
Comments
(Getty Images)

England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.

Jos Buttler leads the England squad but will sit out the first few games as he continues to recover from a calf injury, with Moeen Ali taking over the captaincy.

Opening batter Alex Hales has also returned for the first since in three years after he was dropped before the 2019 World Cup for failing two drugs tests.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have omitted pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to give him enough time to be fit for the major tournament after his recent knee injury but have included the uncapped 23-year-old legspinner Abrar Ahmed and medium-pace allrounder Aamir Jamal.

Here’s everything you need to know about England’s tour of Pakistan:

What is it?

Pakistan host England in seven T20Is in a warm-up series ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

When is it?

First T20I: Tuesday 20th September - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)

Second T20I: Thursday 22nd September - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)

Third T20I: Friday 23rd September - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)

Fourth T20I: Sunday 25th September - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)

Fifth T20I: Wednesday 28th September - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)

Sixth T20I: Friday 30th September - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)

Seventh T20I: Sunday 2nd October - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports are showing all seven T20s with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Test Match Special will also broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of the tour with coverage accessible via BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds App.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

First T20 Odds?

Pakistan - 8/11

England - 11/10

Who’s in the squads?

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

