It has been 17 years since England last toured Pakistan with various series being cancelled during that time for security reasons and concerns over players physical and mental health. Just last year the ECB pulled out of touring the country – citing security reasons - causing Pakistan Cricket Board chair Ramiz Raja to call them out for failing to help a ‘member of their cricket fraternity.’ The year previously Pakistan had toured England in bio-secured bubbles, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, to help ease the financial burden on the ECB.

That England should fail to reciprocate such an endeavour did not sit well with the PCB but negotiations were rekindled and a new tour was planned. Originally England would play two T20 men’s and women’s doubleheaders with the women’s team staying on for three ODIs but that has changed into a seven-match men’s-only T20I series with the first game being played today ahead of the T20 World Cup in Oct/Nov.

According to captain Jos Buttler, England have also donated a five-figure sum to the Disasters Emergency Committee to help the areas of Pakistan devastated by recent floods. Buttler himself is sitting out the first part of the tour due to calf injury and Moeen Ali will lead the team. This series is set to be exciting, historic and should provide both sides with strong preparation for next month’s World Cup.

Follow the action as Pakistan host England for the first time in 17 years: