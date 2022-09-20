Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates as historic T20 series starts in Karachi
England’s seven-match T20 tour is their first series in Pakistan for 17 years
It has been 17 years since England last toured Pakistan with various series being cancelled during that time for security reasons and concerns over players physical and mental health. Just last year the ECB pulled out of touring the country – citing security reasons - causing Pakistan Cricket Board chair Ramiz Raja to call them out for failing to help a ‘member of their cricket fraternity.’ The year previously Pakistan had toured England in bio-secured bubbles, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, to help ease the financial burden on the ECB.
That England should fail to reciprocate such an endeavour did not sit well with the PCB but negotiations were rekindled and a new tour was planned. Originally England would play two T20 men’s and women’s doubleheaders with the women’s team staying on for three ODIs but that has changed into a seven-match men’s-only T20I series with the first game being played today ahead of the T20 World Cup in Oct/Nov.
According to captain Jos Buttler, England have also donated a five-figure sum to the Disasters Emergency Committee to help the areas of Pakistan devastated by recent floods. Buttler himself is sitting out the first part of the tour due to calf injury and Moeen Ali will lead the team. This series is set to be exciting, historic and should provide both sides with strong preparation for next month’s World Cup.
Follow the action as Pakistan host England for the first time in 17 years:
Pakistan vs England
England played (and lost) a solitary One Day International in Karachi on their 2005 tour and, amid presidential levels of security, were in and out of the city within 24 hours.
This is their first protracted return to the city since the 2000/01 tour, when Nasser Hussain’s men famously sealed the Test series in near darkness.
Today, the teams will observe a minute’s silence before the first T20, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and victims of the floods in Pakistan.
England win the toss and bowl first
Here’s how England line-up for the first T20 of the series. Moeen Ali has won the toss and England will bowl first.
Pakistan vs England schedule
First T20: Tuesday, September 20th - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)
Second T20: Thursday, September 22nd - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)
Third T20: Friday, September 23rd - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)
Fourth T20: Sunday, September 25th - National Stadium, Karachi (3.30pm BST)
Fifth T20: Wednesday, September 28th - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)
Sixth T20: Friday, September 30th - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)
Seventh T20: Sunday, October 2nd - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (3.30pm BST)
England return to Pakistan
England’s first match in Pakistan in 17 years gets underway at 3.30pm as Moeen Ali’s tourists take on Babar Azam’s hosts.
A long time to wait
Only one active international cricketer took part in England’s most recent match in Pakistan in December 2005. That is James Anderson who hasn’t played white-ball cricket since 2015 but was the matchwinner on that occasion with bowling figures of 4-48.
Shoaib Malik - who last featured for Pakistan in November 2021 - also played in that game.
Pakistan fans will be ‘overjoyed’ to welcome England, Chris Jordan predicts
Chris Jordan predicts cricket fans in Karachi will be “overjoyed” to welcome England on Tuesday, when they compete on Pakistani soil for the first time in 17 years.
International fixtures have gradually returned to the country since the end of a decade-long absence that followed the terror attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in 2009, with England finally embarking on their own landmark trip having cancelled a planned visit last year.
The 35,000-capacity National Stadium is sure to be teeming with excitement when it hosts the first of seven Twenty20s between the sides and, although a fractured finger means he will be watching from afar, Jordan knows better than most what to expect.
England will compete on Pakistani soil for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday
Pakistan vs England
Pakistan have won six of their previous 20 completed T20s against England, with 13 losses and a solitary tie in Sharjah in 2015 (in which England won the Super Over).
The two teams last met in the summer of 2021, when England came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1, after Shaheen Shah and Babar Azam had combined to win the series opener at Trent Bridge.
England in Karachi
England have been using the last few days to acclimatize to the conditions and humidity in Pakistan ahead of the today’s first T20 in Karachi.
Moeen rejects claims England have brought a weakened squad
Moeen Ali says that the talk over England bringing their ‘B team’ to Pakistan isn’t accurate at all and the omissions of some experienced players like Jonny Bairstow (injury) and Jason Roy (out of form) provides the younger members of the squad with opportunities to impress.
"The only person that’s not here is Ben Stokes from the guys who could be.” said Moeen. “We still have a very good side. I don’t see it at all as a second-string team.
“It’s not through selection, it’s more through unfortunate injuries, but it gives opportunities for new players to come in."
Pakistan vs England
A seven-match T20 series tour is a very unique prospect and should display all the excitement of the game’s shortest format - at international level - whilst giving both sides precious time to hone their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup this October/November.
For years England have been one of the dominant forces in one-day cricket but they are going through a period of rebuilding following Eoin Morgan’s retirement from the international scene and are up against a confident Pakistan side very ably captained by Babar Azam.
Who will win the series?
