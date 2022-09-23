Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 cricket score and updates as England look to hit back after defeat in Karachi
England’s seven-match series is level at 1-1 following Pakistan’s batting masterclass in second T20
England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.
Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5 at the halfway stage.
It was a total that seemed out of reach for Pakistan who, two days previously, had only managed to score 158. With no choice but to attack to keep up with the 10 runs per over rate Rizwan and Babar got to work. They were near flawless with one chance – a dropped catch by Alex Hales – the only blemish in their partnership. Rizwan ended up with 88* and Babar (110*) scored his second T20I hundred to get Pakistan over the line at a canter. The series is now level at 1-1 and is well poised for more drama and excitement this evening.
Follow all the action from Karachi as Pakistan host England in the third T20 of the series:
Pakistan vs England
Play will start once again at 3.30pm BST with this the third of four games to be played in Karachi.
Before the series began Moeen Ali was supposed to deputise for Jos Buttler in the first three games as the England captain recovers from a calf injury but there is the possibility of Buttler returning earlier than initially expected and he could line-up for England today.
Changes are expected in the team as England’s bowling attack needs freshening up.
David Willey has struggled in both matches so far and could be replaced by Richard Gleeson or another quick bowler but Liam Dawson bowled well in an otherwise fruitless attack yesterday and should keep his place.
Pakistan vs England
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the third T20 between England and Pakistan in Karachi. The seven-match series is all square at 1-1 after the hosts knocked off a huge total in yesterday’s second game.
Moeen Ali - deputising as England captain once again - won the toss and chose to bat first with England notching up a huge score of 199-5 with Moeen’s 55* the standout performance of the innings. Pakistan responded and then some as opening batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, blitzed their way to 203-0 from 19.3 overs to bring the series back on level terms.
It was a startling performance and one that provided a few interesting tidbits.
In Asia T20 games are won nine times out of 10 by the side batting second which will make today’s toss a crucial one. Indeed both matches so far have been won by the chasing side - England in the first game and Pakistan in the second.
The pitch also looked slow and low when England batted but seemed to flatten out as the night wore on and made battting an easier prospect in the second innings. Both camps will bare this in mind when they decide how to tackle today’s match.
But who will win the third T20 of the series?
