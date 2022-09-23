(AP)

England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.

Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5 at the halfway stage.

It was a total that seemed out of reach for Pakistan who, two days previously, had only managed to score 158. With no choice but to attack to keep up with the 10 runs per over rate Rizwan and Babar got to work. They were near flawless with one chance – a dropped catch by Alex Hales – the only blemish in their partnership. Rizwan ended up with 88* and Babar (110*) scored his second T20I hundred to get Pakistan over the line at a canter. The series is now level at 1-1 and is well poised for more drama and excitement this evening.

Follow all the action from Karachi as Pakistan host England in the third T20 of the series: