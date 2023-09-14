Jump to content

Liveupdated1694697005

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Asia Cup

Follow all the action from R. Premadasa Stadium

Sports Staff
Thursday 14 September 2023 14:10
Comments
Bangladesh practice ahead of Asia Cup Group B opener with Sri Lanka

Follow live coverage of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka from the Asia Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1694697005

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

16.6

Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Liyanagamage.

14 September 2023 14:10
1694696945

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

16.4

Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.

14 September 2023 14:09
1694696884

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

16.2

Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

14 September 2023 14:08
1694696825

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

16.1

Maheesh Theekshana to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama.

14 September 2023 14:07
1694696705

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

15.6

OUT! Stumped. Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed, by Mendis.

14 September 2023 14:05
1694696644

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

15.5

Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

14 September 2023 14:04
1694696585

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

15.4

Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

14 September 2023 14:03
1694696584

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

15.3

Dunith Wellalage to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run.

14 September 2023 14:03
1694696525

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

15.2

Dunith Wellalage to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

14 September 2023 14:02
1694696464

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

14.6

Maheesh Theekshana to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathiranage.

14 September 2023 14:01

