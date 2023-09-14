Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Asia Cup
Follow all the action from R. Premadasa Stadium
Follow live coverage of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka from the Asia Cup today.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
16.6
Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Liyanagamage.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
16.4
Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
16.2
Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Rizwan. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
16.1
Maheesh Theekshana to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Samarawickrama.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
15.6
OUT! Stumped. Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed, by Mendis.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
15.5
Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
15.4
Dunith Wellalage to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
15.3
Dunith Wellalage to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
15.2
Dunith Wellalage to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
14.6
Maheesh Theekshana to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathiranage.
