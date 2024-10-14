Pakistan vs England 2nd Test betting tips

Harry Brook to be first innings top scorer - 4/1 Bet365

Jack Leach to be England’s top wicket taker in first innings - 5/2 Betfred

Pakistan vs England betting preview

Before 2022, England had won just two Tests in 61 years on Pakistani soil, with that winter throwing up a whitewash in England’s favour – the first time that had happened in Pakistan.

England travelled to Multan earlier this month as the favourites on betting sites, reflecting the form of both sides after Pakistan fell to a 2-0 series loss against Bangladesh in their last series.

Despite their struggles, the hosts put up 556 runs in their first innings to put the pressure on the tourists without skipper Ben Stokes.

Never before had a team scored as many and gone on to lose without making their opponents bat twice, but that was exactly what happened as England romped to a score of 823-7 before declaring.

Joe Root and Harry Brook provided the anchor of the mammoth total, producing England’s highest-ever partnership and the biggest fourth-wicket score in Test match history.

Brook became the first England player since 1990 to record a triple-century, while Root etched his name in the record books courtesy of his highest knock of 262 as he became England’s highest-run scorer, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook.

Scoreboard pressure overwhelmed the hosts as England collected a flurry of wickets on the fourth evening, ending Pakistan’s hopes of salvaging a draw before Jack Leach collected the final three wickets on the last day to wrap

And both sides get ready to do it all again now, with the second Test taking place from October 15 to October 19 at the Multan Cricket Stadium (5.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event).

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test tips: Brook to top score in first innings

Brook continued his dominant form in Pakistan, carrying on from his outstanding 2022 campaign, with his maiden Test triple-century.

The 25-year-old did receive an element of luck on his way, but made the most of his second chance with a sensational knock, becoming the first England batter since Graham Gooch to surpass the 300-run mark.

Brook shared a stand worth 454 with his fellow Yorkshireman Root, who was equally impressive on his way to his Test best of 262. The duo eclipsed England’s previous highest all-time partnership from Peter May and Colin Cowdrey, ending a 67-year tenure at the top.

Although Brook finished with more runs than Root, cricket betting sites fancy England’s leading Test run scorer to go one better this time round and he is the favourite to top score in the first innings, priced at 15/4.

However, Brook remains in fine form and playing at the same venue as last week, could offer good value to come out of the first innings on top at 4/1.

The rate at which Brook scores his runs will undoubtedly put him in contention – it is also interesting to note that he has top scored in the first innings in six of his 19 Tests, which is a far higher percentage than Root or teammates Ben Duckett and Pope.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test prediction 1: Harry Brook to be first innings top scorer - 4/1 Bet365

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test tips: Jack Leach to take the most wickets in the 1st innings

Jack Leach was England’s top wicket taker during both innings the first Test. On his recall to the side, the left-arm spinner took seven wickets across the two innings giving him three more than both Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson.

England relied on Leach to carry the bulk of the workload on a flat surface and hot conditions in Multan. Reports suggest that Pakistan are likely to use the same pitch as the first Test, an unusual occurence at the highest level, and one that should lead to a spinner’s paradise.

Stokes will be looking to his senior spinner to carry the load once more and provide a threat on a deteriorated pitch that could offer assistance for the spinners as the hosts will almost certainly be hoping for in order to force a result.

Leach could be the match-winner once more, having outperformed Shoaib Bashir in the first Test. Betting apps have installed the 33-year-old as the leading contender to be England’s top wicket-taker in the first innings.

Given the way he performed, along with an inexperienced seam attack and Stokes, who is making his way back to fitness, we’re inclined to agree that Leach will be the top man for the tourists.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test prediction 2: Jack Leach to be England’s top wicket taker - 5/2 Betfred

Gamble responsibly

Gambling can be addictive and punters are encouraged to think before they bet. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose and never chase losses. In addition, remember to set limits before gambling and stick to them.

Gambling sites offer responsible gambling tools to help keep your gambling under control, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.