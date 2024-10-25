Rehan Ahmed strikes three times to put England in driving seat in Rawalpindi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rehan Ahmed snatched three quick wickets as England wrestled control on the second morning of the series-deciding third Test against Pakistan.

The leg-spinner, who has waited patiently for eight months since his last cap, made sure to leave his mark by prising out Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal.

Pakistan were making steady progress at 144 for four when Ahmed entered the equation but reached the lunch break 80 runs behind on 187 for seven in Rawalpindi.

Saud Shakeel was holding the fort with a measured 72 not out but Ahmed’s three for 25 held sway.

As expected, England started with spin at both ends in the form of Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

Shakeel was given a life in the fifth over, nicking the off-spinner only for Jamie Smith to squander the chance behind the stumps.

It was Smith’s buccaneering 89 that dragged England’s first innings back from the brink on day one but, for the second match in a row, his glovework left room for improvement.

The fourth-wicket partnership pressed along to 53, adding to the fielding side’s frustration, but Bashir eventually unpicked the left-handed Shan Masood courtesy of a smart low catch from Ollie Pope at second slip.

It was a well-earned success for the 21-year-old but England’s only one in an opening hour that Pakistan seemed content to end in stalemate.

Rizwan attempted to speed things along after drinks, swiping Leach for six then threading Gus Atkinson for four as the seamer entered the attack.

Shakeel continued to hold England off and moved to a solid half-century from 92 balls when he swept Bashir to the boundary.

Pakistan continued to trim the lead, which was down to 116 by the time Ahmed forced his way into the conversation.

Having been held in reserve for 24 overs, he struck with his ninth ball – Rizwan hitting fresh air with a sweep as it skipped through and trapped him lbw.

If that wicket left things back in the balance, then another in Ahmed’s next over tightened England’s grip.

It was another lbw call in the bowler’s favour, once again Pakistan burning a review along the way, and the sight of Salman – a thorn in England’s side over the course of the series – disappearing for just one felt significant.

By now Ahmed was on a roll, foxing Jamal with a googly that darted in from outside off and bowled the all-rounder via an inside edge.