Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after feeling unwell while commentating on Australia Test match

The 47-year-old had been commentating for Channel 7

Rory Dollard
Friday 02 December 2022 11:20
Comments
Ricky Ponting visited a hospital in Perth after feeling unwell (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ricky Ponting visited a hospital in Perth after feeling unwell (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell while working as a television pundit during the ongoing Test match against the West Indies.

Ponting, 47, had been commentating for Channel 7 during the third morning but is understood to have sought medical attention at the lunch interval at Optus Stadium.

Reports locally suggest the batting great was accompanied to a car by his old team-mate, and former Australia head coach, Justin Langer.

It is currently unclear whether Ponting will be back on air over the weekend, but reports indicate that he underwent tests on a precautionary basis rather than as an emergency.

A spokesperson for Channel 7 offered a brief statement, saying: “Ricky Ponting became unwell and missed the remainder of the day’s coverage.”

Recommended

Health issues among former players are a particularly serious issue in Australian cricket, following the shock deaths of Shane Warne and Dean Jones from heart complications. Another former Australia cricketer, new Durham coach Ryan Campbell, also survived a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in