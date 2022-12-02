Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell while working as a television pundit during the ongoing Test match against the West Indies.

Ponting, 47, had been commentating for Channel 7 during the third morning but is understood to have sought medical attention at the lunch interval at Optus Stadium.

Reports locally suggest the batting great was accompanied to a car by his old team-mate, and former Australia head coach, Justin Langer.

It is currently unclear whether Ponting will be back on air over the weekend, but reports indicate that he underwent tests on a precautionary basis rather than as an emergency.

A spokesperson for Channel 7 offered a brief statement, saying: “Ricky Ponting became unwell and missed the remainder of the day’s coverage.”

Health issues among former players are a particularly serious issue in Australian cricket, following the shock deaths of Shane Warne and Dean Jones from heart complications. Another former Australia cricketer, new Durham coach Ryan Campbell, also survived a cardiac arrest earlier this year.