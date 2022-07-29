Rory Burns released by Oval Invincibles for Royal London Cup action with Surrey

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory Burns has been released from the Oval Invincibles back to Surrey to compete in the Royal London Cup instead of The Hundred.

The Oval Invincibles can recall Burns from Surrey, but will not be making a replacement as he had one of the spots allocated to a centrally contracted player.

Burns had been part of the Oval Invincibles squad in 2021 but did not take to the field for any matches, but has played 68 T20 matches during his career with an average of 17.2 and a high score of 56 not out.