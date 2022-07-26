Former Scotland cricket player Majid Haq has claimed “you don’t get the same opportunities as a white player” from his experience as a player for the national squad.

An author of an independent report on Cricket Scotland has admitted she is "shocked" after the governing body failed 29 of 31 indicators of institutional racism.

The report was commissioned by sportscotland last December after former Scotland players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh made claims of racism in the wake of revelations on Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

And Majid maintains he had to overperform to gain similar opportunities to white players.

Majid said: “You don’t get the same opportunities as a white player. You always have to play twice as well to get anywhere near the same opportunity as a white cricketer”.

The independent review has recommended that the body is placed in special measures by Sportscotland after 448 examples of institutional racism in total were uncovered.

Cricketer Majid Haq speaks during a news conference (Getty Images)

Following an investigation by consultancy firm Plan4Sport, it was also revealed that the governing Scottish cricket body only partially passed the other two tests. The findings of the report have been described as a “wake-up call”.

Majid said: “It’s a massive relief but still so much more to come. A lot of work is to be done so the people in charge of institutions need to be diverse. I hope things will be easier for young cricketers. I hope they get more opportunities and get welcome into an open and inclusive environment”.

“We need to get the right people in charge of the organisation. The players will have to go through diversity training. Culture, education at a young age, and parenting are very important. Understand how things work in Asian culture”.

Qasim Sheikh during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel (PA)

A whole new board is expected to be named soon. The report recommended that the next board should be comprised of 25% of those from a Black or Asian background. The board resigned 24 hours before the publication of the report. Majid believes it will take time to rebuild trust between Asian players and Cricket Scotland.

“Sport Scotland has been complacent in allowing this to fester for a long time. I would be very happy if someone from the board contacts me once things settle down to help move things forward and serve in an advisory role”.

Majid Haq has experienced depression because of the psychological impact of years of racial abuse. He left the national team in 2015 and this was a catalyst for his mental health spiralling on a downwards trajectory. “Mentally I’m not in the right place, I suffer from depression”.

Cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh arrive with lawyer Aamer Anwar (Getty Images)

“What kind of views parents and grandparents have affects children, it goes so far back. It’s important to get teachers educated in diversity and inclusion. It’s important to see people of colour in positions of power and teaching”.

“The Scottish government need to get more involved. They are giving public funding to Cricket Scotland. They need to have a more hands-on role”.

“I was told I was the highest paid player, everything was very hush hush, and there wasn’t any transparency there. I used to take them by their word, only the accounts can tell”.

The left-handed batsman grew up in Paisley and graduated from the University of the West of Scotland with an honours degree in accountancy. The former off-spin bowler currently works with an accountancy firm. Majid believes Islamic studies should be incorporated into the school curculium to help educate children.

“Get to know one another on a human level rather than have pre-conceived ideas”.

The players have asked for a public apology for what they went through. The interim CEO of Cricket Scotland has not thus far personally apologised to the players.

The key findings of the report included 62 per cent of respondents have experienced, seen or reported racism or discrimination. A lack of EDI or anti-racist training for staff, a lack of diversity from the board level, coaching workforce and Hall of Fame.