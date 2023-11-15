Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cricket World Cup group stage has come to an end and four teams, India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, have qualified for the knockout stages.

It is a unique tournament with all 10 sides playing against each other in a round-robin format, before a short knockout phase of two semi-finals and a final.

The final will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How did the teams get there?

India: India have been infallible in the tournament so far, having won all nine of their group matches to finish top of the standings, with 18 points and a net run-rate of +2.570.

The hosts and pre-competition favourites have not put a foot wrong, and Virat Kohli tops the table for most runs scored from the group stages and has averaged an incredible 99.0, while Mohammad Shami - who memorably terrorised Ben Stokes during India’s win over England - has the best bowling figure in an innings of five for 18.

South Africa: The Proteas enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament, winning their first two matches by over 100 runs, including a 134-run victory over Australia, who they will face in the semi-finals.

But they then faltered slightly with a loss to the Netherlands, and were also beaten by India. Quinton de Kock sits second on the list for most runs scored in the tournament with 591 to Kohli’s 594, but they face a tough match against Australia in the next stage.

Australia: The Aussies did not have the best start to the tournament, losing to India and South Africa in succession, but they rebounded afterwards, winning all of their remaining matches.

Their World Cup is likely to be remembered for Glenn Maxwell’s heroics against Afghanistan, but it is Adam Zampa who tops the wickets list with 22, one more than Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: At the start of the tournament the Kiwi’s looked a force to be reckoned with, and they started with a nine-wicket resounding win over England in the first match. But they faltered in the second half, losing four successive matches to India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, who they pipped to the final knockout place.

Kane Williamson has averaged 93.50 from his three innings, and New Zealand will need him to be in form during their semi final against India.

When are the matches?

India vs New Zealand - Wednesday 15 November, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The match will start at 8.30am GMT (2pm local time).

South Africa vs Australia - Thursday 16 November, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The match will start at 8.30am GMT (2pm local time).