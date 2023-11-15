(REUTERS)

India and New Zealand go head-to-head in the first of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals when they clash in Mumbai. The World Cup hosts successfully ended their group stage campaign unbeaten, winning all nine of their matches, and signing off with a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain their tag as the tournament favourites.

Rohit Sharma leads an impressive side with aggressive opener Shubman Gill, legendary batter Virat Kohli and a plethora of attacking bowling options from Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav.

Though they bring all the momentum into the knockout stages India will be nervous for this knockout game. They also topped the group stage standings in England four years ago before losing to New Zealand in the semis at Old Trafford.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started the competition in spectacular fashion with a huge win over England before stuttering towards the knockout rounds following a series of injuries to key personnel. They have reached another white-ball tournament semi-final and have the experience to challenge India today.

Follow all the action from the semi-final below plus get all the Cricket World Cup odds and tips here: