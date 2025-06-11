( Getty )

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021, before Australia assumed the crown in 2023.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said defending the title was high on the priority list, even after all their country’s success in the limited-overs formats. “It’s a trophy we’ve spoken a lot about over the last couple of years. Test cricket is my favourite format. You’ve got to basically win in all different conditions to make it into this final. If we can retain that mace, that’s a pretty awesome thing for this team.”

South Africa are meanwhile backing fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to bring extra motivation after serving a one-month drugs ban. Rabada tested positive for cocaine in January, which was only revealed in April, and served a one-month ban while competing in the Indian Premier League. “It’s definitely a motivation, It’s been a couple of weeks now that everything has unfolded,” Bavuma said.

