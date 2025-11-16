Simon Harmer spins South Africa to memorable victory as India captain Shubman Gill taken to hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Off-spinner Simon Harmer led South Africa's lion-hearted bowling effort as the Proteas registered a thrilling 30-run victory against India inside three days of the low-scoring opening Test.

Harmer claimed 4-21 as India, chasing 124 for victory, folded for 93 in a remarkable batting meltdown in front of the nearly 40,000-strong crowd at Eden Gardens.

"It's very exciting," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said after the win.

"We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to bring us back in."

Earlier, Bavuma dragged the reigning world champions back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed day three on a precarious 93-7 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.

Bavuma replied with an unbeaten 55 - the only 50 by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.

open image in gallery Captain Temba Bavuma made a crucial half-century to push South Africa to a defendable total ( AP )

Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25, but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.

Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.

Chasing a small total to win, India were already short of a batter as skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt in the first innings and could not bat in the second having been taken to hospital. His participation in the second and final Test in Guwahati from 22 November is in doubt.

open image in gallery India captain Shubman Gill was taken to hospital after injuring his neck ( AP )

To make the hosts situation worse, Marco Jansen claimed two wickets in his first seven deliveries to leave India reeling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck while opening partner KL Rahul made one before he too perished caught behind.

Harmer dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 38-4 and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja (18).

Aiden Markram struck a crucial blow when he dismissed a set Washington Sundar (31) at slip.

Realising the futility of trying to hang around, Axar Patel smacked a couple of sixes before falling for 26, which effectively sealed the match in South Africa's favour.

open image in gallery South Africa secured a first win in India for 15 years ( AFP via Getty Images )

"You can't dwell too much into it," India vice-captain Rishabh Pant said. "We should have been able to chase it."

"The pressure kept building on us in the second innings and we weren't able to capitalise."

Harmer was named player-of-the-match for his haul of eight wickets.

"Obviously, still another Test to go in the series, but we'll definitely enjoy this and stay with this because they don't come around that often," he said.

Reuters