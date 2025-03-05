Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia batter Steve Smith has announced his retirement from one day international (ODI) cricket after his side’s semi-final defeat at the Champions Trophy.

Smith, skippering the side in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins, top scored for Australia in Dubai but a total of 264 was not enough as India booked their spot in the tournament final with a four-wicket win.

And the 35-year-old has now called time on his international career in the format after 170 appearances for Australia, though will remain available in Tests and T20 internationals.

Smith made 12 ODI hundreds and was a key part of the World Cup-winning sides of 2015 and 2023.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey," said Smith.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith struck the winning runs in the final as Australia beat New Zealand to World Cup triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015, before anchoring the middle order from No 4 during the successful 2023 campaign in India.

open image in gallery Steve Smith made 12 ODI hundreds ( Getty Images )

Having initially made his debut as a leg-spinner in 2010, the right-hander amassed 5800 runs at an average of 43.28.