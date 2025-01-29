Steve Smith joins elite 10,000-run club as Australia dominate opening day in Sri Lanka

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Smith became the 15th member of Test cricket's 10,000-run club as he and opener Usman Khawaja smashed hundreds to help Australia rack up 330 for two on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Stand-in skipper Smith combined with Khawaja in a 195-run stand for the unbroken third wicket to punish their sloppy hosts, who floored catches, missed a run-out chance, and bungled reviews to let Australia take charge.

Smith was batting on 104, his 35th Test hundred, and Khawaja was on 147 when rain forced early stumps at Galle International Stadium.

Earlier, Travis Head celebrated his promotion in the batting order with a typically belligerent 57 following Smith's decision to bat first.

Replacing Sam Konstas as Khawaja's opening partner, Head hit Asitha Fernando, the lone seamer in Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack, for three fours in the very first over of the day.

Head was on 23 when Fernando's lbw appeal against him was turned down. Sri Lanka were left to rue their decision of not reviewing the decision after replays confirmed the batter had been trapped plumb in front.

In the second session too, Sri Lanka did not review a not-out decision after Khawaja had actually edged Prabath Jayasuriya to the wicketkeeper when the opener was on 74.

Head raced to a 35-ball 50 before he charged out against left-arm spinner Jayasuriya and holed out to Dinesh Chandimal at long on.

Marnus Labuschagne (20) survived a run-out chance but could not make the most of it and fell to leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

open image in gallery Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja dominated for Australia ( Getty Images )

Smith, leading the side in absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, took a single off the first ball he faced from Jayasuriya to complete 10,000 runs in his 115th Test.

The 35-year-old raised his bat after becoming the fourth Australian - following Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh - to reach the mark.

Smith could have been dismissed in the same over but Jayasuriya spilled a return catch, while Khawaja benefited twice from Sri Lanka's poor catching.

Each of the unbeaten batters struck 10 fours and a six.

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June.

Reuters