Stuart Broad marvels at Mayank Yadav after Indian fast bowler breaks record

Former England seam bowler Stuart Broad was impressed with Indian youngster Mayank Yadav’s performances in the Indian Premier League.

The 21-year-old fast bowler clean bowled Australia’s Cameron Green, and was clocked at 156.7kph (97.3mph) during the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The ball in question clipped the stumps and flew over KL Rahul, the wicketkeeper, and to the boundary. Before the ball that went crashing into the stumps, Green was beaten twice by Mayank’s short ball, clocked at 156.7 kph, and 155.6 kph. Although the bowled him was slower, the towering 6 ft 6 Australian had no answer.

Mayank had silenced the usually very vocal crowd in Bengaluru, earning a second successive player of the match award, and he caught the eye of Broad, who said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Some talent btw (by the way)…love his attributes,” accompanied with a clip of Mayank’s wicket of Green.

The youngster finished the match with figures of two for 13 in his four overs and has impressed with his raw pace.

He also broke his own record for the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 with his 156.7pkh delivery and is only the fifth player in the history of the tournament to go past the 156kph (96.9mph) milestone.

What has impressed as much as his raw pace, is his accuracy, in the match in Bengaluru, he did not bowl a single wide, and also became the first player in the history of the tournament to win player of the match award in his opening two games.

The record of the fastest delivery in the IPL however is held by Shaun Tait, who was recorded at 157.71kph (97.9mph) in 2011.

After Mayank’s influence, the Lucknow Super Giants have moved up to fourth in the 2024 IPL table, which is still being led by the Rajasthan Royals, who are unbeaten in their first three matches.