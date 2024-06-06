T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Results, schedule and fixtures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup is being held in the United States for the first time, with the West Indies as co-hosts.

England go into the tournament as title holders having won the last edition less than two years ago, beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India are among the favourites for the International Cricket Council event but they have not won a major cricket tournament since the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the T20 World Cup has evaded their grasp since they became the first-ever winners back in 2007.

Meanwhile, Australia stand on the brink of an unprecedented feat in world cricket. If Mitchell Marsh’s side can win, the nation will hold every major cricketing trophy across the men’s and women’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup began on June 2 with a nod to history. Co-hosts United States took on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match, which took place between the two sides in 1844. A mammoth 180 years later, the USA chased down their record score in T20 internationals to triumph by seven wickets.

There will be 20 teams in the group stage of the tournament with four groups of five, then there will be a super 8s stage.

The Super 8s will have two groups of four with eight teams , and two teams will go through from each into the semi-finals.

Where is it?

The matches will take place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).

In the Caribbean, the games will be played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana (Providence Stadium), Saint Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.

In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Groups

Group A - India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B - England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C - New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Schedule (for the group stage)

Sunday, June 2

USA beat Canada by seven wickets

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Monday, June 3

Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over by 11 runs

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Tuesday, June 4

Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

England vs Scotland - No result

Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets

Wednesday, June 5

India beat Ireland by eight wickets

Thursday, June 6

Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets

Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

USA vs Pakistan - Texas (4.30pm)

Namibia vs Scotland - Barbados (8pm)

Friday, June 7

Canada vs Ireland - New York (3.30pm)

Saturday, June 8

New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Guyana (12.30am)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Texas (1.30am)

Netherlands vs South Africa - New York (3.30pm)

Australia vs England - Barbados (6pm)

Sunday, June 9

West Indies vs Uganda - Guyana (1.30am)

India vs Pakistan - New York (3.30pm)

Oman vs Scotland - Antigua (6pm)

Monday, June 10

South Africa vs Bangladesh - New York (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan vs Canada - New York (3.30pm)

Wednesday, June 12

Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Florida (12.30am)

Australia vs Namibia - Antigua (1.30am)

USA vs India - New York (3.30pm)

Thursday, June 13

West Indies vs New Zealand - Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

Bangladesh vs Netherlands - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3.30pm)

England vs Oman - Antigua (8pm)

Friday, June 14

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

USA vs Ireland - Florida (3.30pm)

Saturday, June 15

South Africa vs Nepal - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)

New Zealand vs Uganda - Trinidad and Tobago (1.30am)

India vs Canada - Florida (3.30pm)

Namibia vs England - Antigua (6pm)

Sunday, June 16

Australia vs Scotland - Saint Lucia (1.30am)

Pakistan vs Ireland - Florida (3.30pm)

Monday, June 17

Bangladesh vs Nepal - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12.30am)

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - Saint Lucia (1.30am)

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 18

West Indies vs Afghanistan - Saint Lucia (1.30am)

Pre-tournament odds (for tournament winner)

India 9/4

Australia 10/3

England 5/1

South Africa 6/1

West Indies 13/2

New Zealand 9/1

Pakistan 10/1