T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Results, schedule and fixtures
Everything you need to know about the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States and Canada
The 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing the Super 8 stage as the action intensifies in the Caribbean.
The group stage featured plenty of shocks as the tournament visited the United States for the first time, with defending champions England only narrowly scraping through at Scotland’s expense.
There was no reprieve, though, for Pakistan, who were dumped out of their group after defeats to the USA and India, while Sri Lanka also endured a disappointing tournament.
India are among the favourites for the event as they seek a first T20 World Cup crown for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007.
Australia, meanwhile, stand on the brink of an unprecedented feat in world cricket — if Mitchell Marsh’s side can win, the nation will hold every major cricketing trophy across the men’s and women’s game.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the T20 World Cup?
The T20 World Cup began on June 2 with a nod to history. Co-hosts United States took on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match, which took place between the two sides in 1844. 180 years later, the USA chased down their record score in T20 internationals to triumph by seven wickets.
The 20 teams in the group stage of the tournament have been whittled down to eight, with two teams from each of the five-nation groups progressing.
The Super 8s will have two groups of four with eight teams, with the top two teams going through from each into the semi-finals before the final is held in Barbados on 29 June.
Where is the tournament being held?
The matches will take place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).
In the Caribbean, the games will be played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana (Providence Stadium), Saint Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.
In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Super 8 Groups
Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh
Group 2: United States, England, West Indies, South Africa
Schedule (Super 8 stage onwards)
all times BST
SUPER 8
Wednesday 19 June
United States vs South Africa, Antigua (3.30pm)
Thursday 20 June 20
England vs West Indies, St Lucia (1.30am)
Afghanistan vs India, Barbados (3.30pm)
Friday 21 June
Australia vs Bangladesh, Antigua (1.30am)
England vs South Africa, St Lucia (3.30pm)
Saturday 22 June
United States vs West Indies, Barbados (1.30am)
India vs Bangladesh, Antigua (3.30pm)
Sunday 23 June
Afghanistan vs Australia, St Vincent & the Grenadines (1.30am)
United States vs England, Barbados (3.30pm)
Monday 24 June
West Indies vs South Africa, Antigua (1.30am)
Australia vs India, St Lucia (3.30pm)
Tuesday 25 June
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, St Vincent & the Grenadines (1.30am)
SEMI-FINALS, Thursday 27 June
TBD vs TBD, Trinidad (1.30am)
TBD vs TBD, Guyana (3.30pm)
FINAL, Saturday 29 June
TBD vs TBD, Barbados (3.30pm
Group Stage results
Sunday, June 2
USA beat Canada by seven wickets
West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets
Monday, June 3
Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over by 11 runs
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Tuesday, June 4
Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
England vs Scotland - No result
Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets
Wednesday, June 5
India beat Ireland by eight wickets
Thursday, June 6
Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets
Australia beat Oman by 39 runs
USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over by five runs
Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets
Friday, June 7
Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs
Saturday, June 8
Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets
South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets
Australia beat England by 36 runs
Sunday, June 9
West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs
India beat Pakistan by six runs
Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets
Monday, June 10
South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs
Tuesday, June 11
Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets
Wednesday, June 12
Sri Lanka vs Nepal - No result
Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets
India beat USA by seven wickets
Thursday, June 13
West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs
Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs
England beat Oman by eight wickets
Friday, June 14
Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
USA vs Ireland - no result
Saturday, June 15
South Africa beat Nepal by one run
New Zealand beat Uganda by nine wickets
India vs Canada - no result
England beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS)
Sunday, June 16
Australia beat Scotland by five wickets
Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets
Monday, June 17
Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 83 runs
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)
Tuesday, June 18
West Indies vs Afghanistan - Saint Lucia (1.30am)
