T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Results, schedule and fixtures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing the Super 8 stage as the action intensifies in the Caribbean.

The group stage featured plenty of shocks as the tournament visited the United States for the first time, with defending champions England only narrowly scraping through at Scotland’s expense.

There was no reprieve, though, for Pakistan, who were dumped out of their group after defeats to the USA and India, while Sri Lanka also endured a disappointing tournament.

India are among the favourites for the event as they seek a first T20 World Cup crown for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007.

Australia, meanwhile, stand on the brink of an unprecedented feat in world cricket — if Mitchell Marsh’s side can win, the nation will hold every major cricketing trophy across the men’s and women’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup began on June 2 with a nod to history. Co-hosts United States took on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match, which took place between the two sides in 1844. 180 years later, the USA chased down their record score in T20 internationals to triumph by seven wickets.

The 20 teams in the group stage of the tournament have been whittled down to eight, with two teams from each of the five-nation groups progressing.

The Super 8s will have two groups of four with eight teams, with the top two teams going through from each into the semi-finals before the final is held in Barbados on 29 June.

Where is the tournament being held?

The matches will take place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).

In the Caribbean, the games will be played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana (Providence Stadium), Saint Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.

In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Group 2: United States, England, West Indies, South Africa

Schedule (Super 8 stage onwards)

all times BST

SUPER 8

Wednesday 19 June

United States vs South Africa, Antigua (3.30pm)

Thursday 20 June 20

England vs West Indies, St Lucia (1.30am)

Afghanistan vs India, Barbados (3.30pm)

Friday 21 June

Australia vs Bangladesh, Antigua (1.30am)

England vs South Africa, St Lucia (3.30pm)

Saturday 22 June

United States vs West Indies, Barbados (1.30am)

India vs Bangladesh, Antigua (3.30pm)

Sunday 23 June

Afghanistan vs Australia, St Vincent & the Grenadines (1.30am)

United States vs England, Barbados (3.30pm)

Monday 24 June

West Indies vs South Africa, Antigua (1.30am)

Australia vs India, St Lucia (3.30pm)

Tuesday 25 June

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, St Vincent & the Grenadines (1.30am)

SEMI-FINALS, Thursday 27 June

TBD vs TBD, Trinidad (1.30am)

TBD vs TBD, Guyana (3.30pm)

FINAL, Saturday 29 June

TBD vs TBD, Barbados (3.30pm

Group Stage results

Sunday, June 2

USA beat Canada by seven wickets

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Monday, June 3

Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over by 11 runs

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Tuesday, June 4

Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

England vs Scotland - No result

Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets

Wednesday, June 5

India beat Ireland by eight wickets

Thursday, June 6

Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets

Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over by five runs

Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

Friday, June 7

Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs

Saturday, June 8

Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets

South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets

Australia beat England by 36 runs

Sunday, June 9

West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs

India beat Pakistan by six runs

Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets

Monday, June 10

South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs

Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets

Wednesday, June 12

Sri Lanka vs Nepal - No result

Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets

India beat USA by seven wickets

Thursday, June 13

West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs

Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs

England beat Oman by eight wickets

Friday, June 14

Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

USA vs Ireland - no result

Saturday, June 15

South Africa beat Nepal by one run

New Zealand beat Uganda by nine wickets

India vs Canada - no result

England beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS)

Sunday, June 16

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets

Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets

Monday, June 17

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 83 runs

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad and Tobago (3.30pm)

Tuesday, June 18

West Indies vs Afghanistan - Saint Lucia (1.30am)