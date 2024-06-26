T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Results, schedule and fixtures
Everything you need to know about the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States and Canada
The 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing a conclsuion as the action intensifies in the Caribbean.
Just Afghanistan, India, England and South Africa remain in contention ahead of the semi-finals, with the Rashid Khan-led side making history with their first appearance in the final four at a major tournament.
Their progression at Australia’s expense continued a tournament of shocks after the event visited the United States for the first time.
But there will be no representation from either host on the final weekend as both the West Indies and the USA exited at the Super 8 Stage.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the T20 World Cup?
The T20 World Cup began on June 2 with a nod to history as Co-hosts United States took on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match, which took place between the two sides in 1844.
It will conclude on Saturday 29 June with the final in Barbados.
Where is the tournament being held?
Tournament matches took place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).
In the Caribbean, games have been played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana (Providence Stadium), St Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.
In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Schedule
all times BST
SEMI-FINALS, Thursday 27 June
South Africa vs Afghanistan, Trinidad (1.30am)
India vs England, Guyana (3.30pm)
FINAL, Saturday 29 June
TBD vs TBD, Barbados (3.30pm)
RESULTS
Super 8 Stage
Wednesday 19 June
South Africa beat the United States by 18 runs
Thursday 20 June
England beat the West Indies by eight wickets
India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
Friday 21 June
Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS)
South Africa beat England by seven runs
Saturday 22 June
West Indies beat the United States by nine wickets
India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs
Sunday 23 June
Afghanistan beat Australia by 21 runs
England beat the United States by ten wickets
Monday 24 June
South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets (DLS)
India beat Australia by 24 runs
Tuesday 25 June
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS)
Group Stage results
Sunday, June 2
USA beat Canada by seven wickets
West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets
Monday, June 3
Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over by 11 runs
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Tuesday, June 4
Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
England vs Scotland - No result
Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets
Wednesday, June 5
India beat Ireland by eight wickets
Thursday, June 6
Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets
Australia beat Oman by 39 runs
USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over by five runs
Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets
Friday, June 7
Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs
Saturday, June 8
Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets
South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets
Australia beat England by 36 runs
Sunday, June 9
West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs
India beat Pakistan by six runs
Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets
Monday, June 10
South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs
Tuesday, June 11
Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets
Wednesday, June 12
Sri Lanka vs Nepal - No result
Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets
India beat USA by seven wickets
Thursday, June 13
West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs
Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs
England beat Oman by eight wickets
Friday, June 14
Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
USA vs Ireland - no result
Saturday, June 15
South Africa beat Nepal by one run
New Zealand beat Uganda by nine wickets
India vs Canada - no result
England beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS)
Sunday, June 16
Australia beat Scotland by five wickets
Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets
Monday, June 17
Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 83 runs
New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets
Tuesday, June 18
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs
