T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Results, schedule and fixtures

The 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing a conclsuion as the action intensifies in the Caribbean.

Just Afghanistan, India, England and South Africa remain in contention ahead of the semi-finals, with the Rashid Khan-led side making history with their first appearance in the final four at a major tournament.

Their progression at Australia’s expense continued a tournament of shocks after the event visited the United States for the first time.

But there will be no representation from either host on the final weekend as both the West Indies and the USA exited at the Super 8 Stage.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the T20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup began on June 2 with a nod to history as Co-hosts United States took on Canada in a repeat of the first-ever recognised international cricket match, which took place between the two sides in 1844.

It will conclude on Saturday 29 June with the final in Barbados.

Where is the tournament being held?

Tournament matches took place in three venues in the United States: Florida (Central Broward Park), New York (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium) and Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium).

In the Caribbean, games have been played in Antigua and Barbuda (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium), Barbados (Kensington Oval), Guyana (Providence Stadium), St Lucia (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium), St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Arnos Vale Playing Field) and Trinidad and Tobago (Brian Lara Cricket Academy).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports, across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels and can also be streamed live via the SkyGo app.

In India, the game will be shown live across the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Schedule

all times BST

SEMI-FINALS, Thursday 27 June

South Africa vs Afghanistan, Trinidad (1.30am)

India vs England, Guyana (3.30pm)

FINAL, Saturday 29 June

TBD vs TBD, Barbados (3.30pm)

RESULTS

Super 8 Stage

Wednesday 19 June

South Africa beat the United States by 18 runs

Thursday 20 June

England beat the West Indies by eight wickets

India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs

Friday 21 June

Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS)

South Africa beat England by seven runs

Saturday 22 June

West Indies beat the United States by nine wickets

India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs

Sunday 23 June

Afghanistan beat Australia by 21 runs

England beat the United States by ten wickets

Monday 24 June

South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets (DLS)

India beat Australia by 24 runs

Tuesday 25 June

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS)

Group Stage results

Sunday, June 2

USA beat Canada by seven wickets

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Monday, June 3

Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over by 11 runs

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Tuesday, June 4

Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

England vs Scotland - No result

Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets

Wednesday, June 5

India beat Ireland by eight wickets

Thursday, June 6

Uganda beat Papua New Guinea by three wickets

Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over by five runs

Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

Friday, June 7

Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs

Saturday, June 8

Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets

South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets

Australia beat England by 36 runs

Sunday, June 9

West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs

India beat Pakistan by six runs

Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets

Monday, June 10

South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs

Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets

Wednesday, June 12

Sri Lanka vs Nepal - No result

Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets

India beat USA by seven wickets

Thursday, June 13

West Indies beat New Zealand by 13 runs

Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs

England beat Oman by eight wickets

Friday, June 14

Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

USA vs Ireland - no result

Saturday, June 15

South Africa beat Nepal by one run

New Zealand beat Uganda by nine wickets

India vs Canada - no result

England beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS)

Sunday, June 16

Australia beat Scotland by five wickets

Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets

Monday, June 17

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 83 runs

New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets

Tuesday, June 18

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs