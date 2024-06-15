Howzat?! Has cricket finally cracked America?

So, has the T20 World Cup in America worked? In Dallas? Yes. In New York? Maybe. And in Florida? Well, it’s raining.

Despite the bells and whistles that surrounded cricket being played in the Big Apple, Dallas is actually the home of cricket in the United States – and it showed, all four fixtures played at the Grand Prairie Stadium being wonderful events with fantastic atmospheres.

The opening night between the USA and Canada was a remarkable evening, with New York-born Aaron Jones playing the innings of a lifetime to give America a fantastic victory in front of a raucous crowd.