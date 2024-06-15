Jump to content

T20 World Cup

Howzat?! Has cricket finally cracked America?

The T20 World Cup was supposed to bring the sport into a brave new world but from Dallas to New York to Florida, the love affair between the USA and cricket has been far from smooth, as Cameron Ponsonby explains

Saturday 15 June 2024 06:00
American cricket fans have embraced having the T20 World Cup in their country, and their team reached the last eight on Friday without a ball being bowled
American cricket fans have embraced having the T20 World Cup in their country, and their team reached the last eight on Friday without a ball being bowled (AFP/Getty)

So, has the T20 World Cup in America worked? In Dallas? Yes. In New York? Maybe. And in Florida? Well, it’s raining.

Despite the bells and whistles that surrounded cricket being played in the Big Apple, Dallas is actually the home of cricket in the United States – and it showed, all four fixtures played at the Grand Prairie Stadium being wonderful events with fantastic atmospheres.

The opening night between the USA and Canada was a remarkable evening, with New York-born Aaron Jones playing the innings of a lifetime to give America a fantastic victory in front of a raucous crowd.

