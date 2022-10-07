Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering a fractured finger.

The 31-year-old sustained a blow to the little finger of his right, bowling hand while batting in the nets ahead of a tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Mitchell will now play no part in the series in Christchurch, with coach Gary Stead confirming that the all-rounder’s participation in the T20 World Cup is uncertain.

“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.

“Daryl’s become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”

New Zealand begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia on 22 October at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a rematch of the 2021 final.

Mitchell had a breakthrough tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year, starring in the semi-final against England with an unbeaten 72 at the top of the order.

The 31-year-old had been expected to be utilised in a more familiar role in the middle order in Australia, and has scored 301 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 in 13 innings in T20 internationals since the 2021 World Cup

New Zealand’s 15-man squad for the tournament also includes fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and spinning all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner.

The Blackcaps also face Afghanistan (26 October in Melbourne) and England (1 November in Brisbane) in Group 1 of the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

The remaining two teams to make up a six-nation group will be determined in the first round.