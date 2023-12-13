Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia opener Usman Khawaja is to appeal against the ICC’s ruling that bans him from wearing boots showing support for the people of Gaza.

Khawaja had the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” written on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag as Australia trained on Tuesday ahead of their first Test against Pakistan.

The ICC Code of Conduct bans players from displaying messages related to political, religious or racial causes, but the Pakistan-born batter insisted the statements are non-political and are part of a “humanitarian appeal”.

Khawaja intended to wear the boots when Australia opened the first Test against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, according to reports. But while Cricket Australia released a statement backing Khawaja’s right to express his support, captain Pat Cummins later told a press conference that Khawaja had decided against wearing the boots.

Khawaja then took to Twitter/X and released a video statement in which he vowed to fight against the ICC’s ruling and explained why his message was non-political.

"I won’t say much, I don’t need to, but what I do want is for everyone who did get offended, somehow, to ask yourself these questions: Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?” he said.

"To me, personally, it doesn’t matter what race, religion or culture you are. Let’s be honest about it, if me saying ‘All lives are equal’ has offended people to the point where they’re calling me up and telling me off, well isn’t that a bigger problem? These people obviously don’t believe in what I do, and it’s obviously not a handful of people who feel this way - you’d be shocked.

Khawaja’s boots (Getty Images)

"What I’ve written on my shoes isn’t political. I’m not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life, is equal to one Hindu life, and so on. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.

"This is close to my heart. When I see thousands of innocent children die without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls - what if this was them? No-one chooses where they’re born - and then I see the world turn their backs on them, my heart can’t take it.

"I already feel my life wasn’t equal to others when I was growing up, but luckily for me I never lived in a world where that inequality was life or death.

"The ICC have told me I can’t wear my shoes on the field as they believe it’s a political statement under their guidelines. I don’t believe it’s so, it’s a humanitarian appeal.

"I will respect their view and decision, but I will fight it and seek to gain approval. Freedom is a human right."

Australia captain Pat Cummins earlier told a media conference that Khawaja had decided against wearing the boots during the match.

"Uzzie doesn’t want to make too big of a fuss," Cummins said.

"On his shoes he had, ‘all lives are equal’. I think that’s not very divisive. I don’t think anyone can really have too many complaints about that."

England batsman Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

The ICC did, however, allow players to "take the knee" before international matches in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in 2020 and 2021.

Australia’s Sports Minister Anika Wells, however, gave Khawaja her full backing.

"I have always advocated for athletes having the right to a voice and to speak up on matters important to them," she told local media.

"Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him.

"He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team’s obligations to the ICC."

Includes reporting from Reuters