India batter Virat Kohli indicates intention to retire from Tests – reports

India star Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket, according to reports.

Indian media is reporting that the 36-year-old has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he no longer wishes to play the longest format of the game.

The news comes three days after Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Kohli as captain, announced his Test retirement.

India are due to head to England for a five-match series this summer beginning on June 20, while it is a difficult time for the country amid rising tensions with neighbours Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League is currently on a one-week pause, while the Pakistan Super League has also been suspended.

Kohli made his Test debut back in 2011 and has played 123 matches in the format, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of nearly 47.

He stands fourth in India’s all-time list of Test run scorers, with his innings including 30 centuries and a highest total of 254 not out against South Africa in 2019.

Kohli scored his most recent century against Australia in Perth in November but that was his only big score of the series and his first Test ton since the summer of 2023.

Kohli retired from the international T20 format after India’s World Cup victory last year.