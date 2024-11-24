Virat Kohli stops play after six hits security guard on head
The former India captain was concerned after the ball bounced just over the boundary
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Virat Kohli stopped playing during the first Test against Australia when the former India captain’s six struck a security guard on the head in Perth.
Kohli was concerned when he found the boundary with the penultimate ball of the second innings, as his shot bounced just over the boundary cushions and caught the young security guard on the head while he was looking towards the crowd.
Rather than celebrating his first six of the match, Kohli directed the attention of the physios to the security guard as Australia spinner Nathan Lyon checked on him.
What a shot by kohli its a six— Royal Challenger (@rcb__fc) November 24, 2024
And hits a security guard pic.twitter.com/eiv9RDjKo2
India declared their second innings closed at 487-6 late on day three, setting Australia a record victory target of 534 in the first test, with Kohli 100 not out.
The visitors have built a comprehensive lead in the opening match of the five-test series, having scored 150 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 104.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments