An unbeaten 82 from Shai Hope led the West Indies to a nine-wicket win over the United States in the T20 World Cup.

Hope needed just 39 balls as he smashed eight sixes - including three in successive balls - and four boundaries while Roston Chase dominated with the ball in the battle of the host nations

Chase finished with three for 19 off of his four overs as the US were unable to set a daunting total in Barbados.

Andre Russell struck early, removing opener Steven Taylor for just two before wicketkeeper Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) built a strong partnership.

But once they fell in successive overs, Chase’s introduction saw wickets fall regularly and the US were dismissed for 128 with Russell taking three for 31 and Alzarri Joseph two for 31.

Hope, recalled following an injury to Brandon King, took charge from the start as he and Johnson Charles (15) put on 67 in seven overs,

Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran added 27 runs off 12 balls with three sixes and a four to chase down the total with nine wickets and 55 balls remaining.

The rapid win lifts West Indies above England into second spot in the Super 8 group on net run rate.

They will face South Africa on Monday while England take on the United States in need of a convincing win to progress.

PA