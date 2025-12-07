Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England find themselves 2-0 down in the Ashes after another damaging defeat to a ruthless Australia in Brisbane.

Victory was secured inside four days by the hosts with the pink-ball with Australia better in all three facets than the tourists, backing up a similarly dominant victory to open the series in Perth.

It means that England will have to complete a feat previously achieved just once in Ashes cricket if they are to win back the Urn — and that was by a Don Bradman-inspired Australia on home soil in the 1930s.

The series now heads for Adelaide before concluding in Melbourne and Sydney.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the next Ashes Test?

The third Ashes Test will begin on Wednesday 17 December in Adelaide and could run until 21 December. After the day-night Test in Brisbane, the series reverts to more traditional timings - play will begin each day at 11.30am GMT on Tuesday 16 December at the Adelaide Oval as England attempt to fight back.

TV channel and how watch online

All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which is in part being broadcast from a studio in the United Kingdom.

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

First Test, Perth Stadium: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test, The Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (11.30pm, 16 December)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)