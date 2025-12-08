How to watch the Ashes: TV channel, start times and streaming England v Australia online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s hopes of winning a first Ashes series in Australia for 15 years are in tatters after a bruising defeat in Brisbane left them 2-0 down in the series.

Australia have dominated proceedings so far, wrapping up another eight-wicket win inside four days at The Gabba.

The nature of the loss, which followed a similarly demoralising defeat in Perth, has prompted renewed scrutiny over England’s approach with bat and ball and leaves them needing to win the remaining three matches in the series to regain the Urn.

Such a feat has been achieved just once in Test history, by a Don Bradman-captained Australia on home soil in the 1930s.

The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.

When is the next Ashes Test?

The third Ashes Test will begin on Wednesday 17 December in Adelaide and could run until 21 December. After the day-night Test in Brisbane, the series reverts to more traditional timings - play will begin each day at 11.30am GMT on Tuesday 16 December at the Adelaide Oval as England attempt to fight back.

TV channel and how watch online

All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which is in part being broadcast from a studio in the United Kingdom.

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

First Test, Perth Stadium: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test, The Gabba in Brisbane: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (11.30pm, 16 December)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)

Australia squad

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.