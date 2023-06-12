England name uncapped pair in Women’s Ashes Test squad

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uncapped duo Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson have earned first call-ups to the England Women’s squad for

The Western Storm pair have enjoyed strong starts to the English domestic season and are named as part of a 15-player squad, which will be captained by Heather Knight.

Filer is a potential beneficiary of the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, with Kate Cross, Lauren Bell and Issy Wong the other seam bowlers in the squad.

Gibson, meanwhile, complements England’s all-round options alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Davidson-Richards, with Sophie Ecclestone likely to operate as a lone specialist spinner with no place for either Charlie Dean or Sarah Glenn.

Teenage rising star Alice Capsey could make her Test debut.

“We are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting Ashes series,” said Jon Lewis, England’s head coach. “We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad.

“Dani (Danielle Gibson) is one of the form cricketer’s in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game.

“Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game.”

The five-day red-ball encounter will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from 22 June.

Three T20s and three one-day internationals follow, concluding at Taunton on 18 July, in a multi-format series that will again be decided on points.

Four points will be earned with victory in the Test, with two points to the winner of each white ball game.

Australia will be captained by wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy during the series after the withdrawal of Meg Lanning, their regular skipper, for medical reasons.

An England ‘A’ side, led by experienced batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, will face the touring Australian side in a three-day warm-up game from Thursday 15 June.

Of those included in the main Ashes squad, Davidson-Richards and the powerful Danni Wyatt could be involved in the fixture after being named in a 13-player group.

England Women’s Ashes Test Squad

Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm)

Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Lauren Filer (Western Storm)

Danielle Gibson (Western Storm)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Emma Lamb (Thunder)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze)

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)

England Women’s A squad to face Australia in warm-up

Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain, Northern Diamonds)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (vice-captain, Southern Vipers)

Sarah Glenn (The Blaze)

Kirstie Gordon (The Blaze)

Eva Gray (Sunrisers)

Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds)

Eve Jones (Central Sparks)

Paige Scholfield (South East Stars)

Grace Scrivens (Sunrisers)

Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)