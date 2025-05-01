Lord’s to host Women’s T20 World Cup final as venues revealed for 2026 tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord’s will host the final of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup as one of seven venues for the expanded tournament.

England will welcome 11 other nations for the enlarged event after 10 teams competed in the United Arab Emirates last year.

As it was in 2009 when the hosts, captained by now head coach Charlotte Edwards, triumphed at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s will be the venue for the decider on Sunday 5 July.

The tournament will begin 24 days prior on Friday 12 June with The Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley, the Hampshire Bowl, Edgbaston and the Bristol County Ground also set to host fixtures.

All seven grounds are regular venues for England’s men and increasingly play host to England’s women. The 2017 World Cup, the last major tournament hosted in England, was largely played at smaller arenas.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: “We are hugely excited for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, and thrilled to be able to confirm the seven iconic venues that will host the tournament.

“It is of course extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord’s. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord’s.

“This will be the biggest women’s cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans – young and old.”

New Zealand are the holders of the trophy after beating South Africa in the final in Sharjah last October. Their title marked just the second time in eight editions that Australia have failed to win the tournament.