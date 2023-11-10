Cricket World Cup points table: Why are India above South Africa and Australia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India are firmly at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after their crushing victory over South Africa in Kolkata.

The Indian team is ahead by points and net run rate as well. They have 16 points from eight matches with a net run rate of +2.456. South Africa’s second place in the table is now at risk after their net run rate drastically took a hit following their 243-run loss to Team India on Sunday 5 November at Eden Gardens. Both teams have qualified for the knockout stage of World Cup 2023.

Australia are the third team to have qualified for the knockout stage, following a miraculous win over Afghanistan in Mumbai. The five-time champions have 12 points from eight games and are a position below the South Africans because of a lower net run rate (+0.861).

New Zealand ended their four-game losing streak with their five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The Black Caps have 10 points from nine games and currently sit fourth in the World Cup 2023 table with a net run rate of +743.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, in fifth and sixth spots on the table, are level on points (eight) and have a game each remaining. If they win their respective final group fixtures, Pakistan and Afghanistan’s points tally will climb to 10, the same as New Zealand. The final semi-final spot will then go down to the net run rate. The two South Asian sides at present have lower net run rates than the Black Caps.

England, already eliminated from World Cup 2023, finally clinched a second win in the tournament that took them to seventh place with four points, with one game to go.

Sri Lanka have ended their World Cup 2023 campaign by losing two consecutive games, against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Sri Lankans are in the ninth spot, one below Bangladesh.

The Netherlands also have four points from eight games and currently sit in the bottom spot following the defeat to England. The Dutch side’s final fixture of the tournament is against India, the only side unbeaten this World Cup.

England were officially knocked out on Saturday after they suffered a 33-run loss to Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which marked their fifth consecutive defeat in the ongoing World Cup. English skipper Jos Buttler took the blame for the team’s World Cup knockout during the post-match conference.

“My own form has been the biggest concern. To have not played as well as I can. My own performances with the bat have really hurt us. I have a pivotal position in the side. So to perform as poorly as I have done has had a big impact on the team,” Buttler told reporters.

Buttler called England’s elimination a “low point as a captain” during a post-match interview soon after England’s World Cup exit.

“A low point as a captain, you stand in this position, you came to India with high hopes and expectations, we haven’t done ourselves any justice, everyone knows how much hard work we’ve put, and these losses weigh high on our shoulders,” said Buttler.