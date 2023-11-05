England cricket captain Jos Buttler blames himself for World Cup knockout

England cricket captain Jos Buttler appeared to take the blame for the team’s World Cup knockout during a press conference following their defeat to Australia.

He appeared downbeat as he took questions from reporters after the game, which marked England’s fifth defeat in a row.

“My own form has been the biggest concern,” said Buttler. “To have not played as well as I can. My own performances with the bat have really hurt us. I have a pivotal position in the side. So to perform as poorly as I have done has had a big impact on the team.”