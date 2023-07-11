Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cricket club has apologised for running out a batsman who was celebrating a teammate’s half-century, in echoes of the recent Ashes controversy.

York Cricket Club were playing against Sessay Cricket Club in the Yorkshire Premier League North on Saturday when the incident unfolded.

Sessay batsman Tim Hall knocked a single to bring up his 50 and raised his bat to his teammates in the clubhouse. As a fielder at extra cover collected an overthrow, the ball appeared to be dead, and so Hall’s teammate Diego Rosier grounded his bat before heading towards Hall to congratulate him.

But the fielder, Breidyn Schaper, then threw in to captain-wicketkeeper Tom Brooks, who completed the run out. The umpires consulted before confirming that Rosier was out.

There are rules against ‘fake fielding’ and deceiving a batsman into thinking the ball is dead, while law 20.1.2 reads: “The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

The incident came in the wake of a similar controversy during the second men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s, when Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey ran out England’s Jonny Bairstow as he stepped out of his crease, thinking the ball was dead at the end of an over. Both countries’ prime ministers commented on the incident which stirred debate on the so-called “spirit of cricket”.

After receiving a barrage of criticism on social media, where footage of the incident went viral, York CC responded with a statement by chairman Dr Nigel Durham which read: “Over the last 72 hours the club has enacted some serious soul searching following the deeply regrettable incident that took place when York 1st Xl played at Sessay Cricket Club on the afternoon of Saturday 8th July.

“First and foremost we reiterate the apology we gave after the match, without reservation, to Sessay Cricket Club, its players, officials and supporters. They have handled the situation with exceptional grace and virtue.

“In all walks of life mistakes are made and this was definitely one, for which we sincerely apologise. York Cricket Club has a long tradition of playing hard, competitive cricket, to win, but not at all costs. The dismissal of Diego Rosier wasn’t cricket or within the ‘spirit of cricket’.

“The captain, the whole team, and club, are mortified by the error of judgement that was made. They we will learn from it and it will never happen again. We will move on from Saturday with a better understanding of the game we all love and why it must be protected from moments like this, and always played within the right spirit.

“As Chairman of York Cricket Club, I wish to reiterate my thanks to all of Sessay Cricket Club for their impeccable dignity and reserve in what has been a very unsporting event and mistake, which has tarnished the reputation of York Cricket Club. I hope we can make amends in the near future, and can only apologise once again.”

Sessay CC responded on Twitter: “Thanks. Apology is appreciated and accepted. The matter is now closed as far as we are concerned and we look forward to league action on Saturday and playing against York CC in the future.”