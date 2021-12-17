Yorkshire advertise for head coach and directors in rebuild after racism scandal

Yorkshire have invited applications for both their head coach role and six non-executive director positions to help the county navigate “the most challenging period” in their 158-year history.

The club have been widely criticised for their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and harassment during his two spells at Headingley as a player.

It led to an overhaul of staff at the county with chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur standing down last month before 16 members of the coaching and medical team were dismissed at the beginning of December, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Former White Rose bowler Darren Gough has taken over the latter role, initially on an interim basis for the 2022 season, and an announcement on Friday confirmed Yorkshire were making “an open call for applications for both (their) head coach and a number of non-executive director positions on (their) board”.

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel said: “There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a club for everyone.

“We are committed to fostering excellence throughout the team, and we need people at the club who believe in the process we are undertaking and want to be part of it.

“The roles we are advertising today will play a crucial part in the development of an inclusive and welcoming culture that learns from the past and welcomes progress.

“We want to attract the very best applications from a range of backgrounds to join us, and I look forward to meeting with potential candidates over the coming weeks.”

Moxon and Gale were the most recent high-profile departures, although ex-head coach and captain Gale, who was suspended pending an investigation into a historic social media post, did insist at the time he would take legal action over his dismissal.

Yorkshire referenced the importance of learning from the past in their job application for a new head coach.

It read: “The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of the most successful clubs in the world and undergoing the most challenging period in its 158-year history.

“Under new leadership, the club is committed to learning from the past and recognises the significant change required to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone.

“This starts with the appointment of a coaching team to support and enhance the development of our senior teams and age group players to achieve their potential and provide players for both Yorkshire and England.”

A closing date of December 29 has been set for applications to be entered for the head coach role, while interviews will be held in January.

“An understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion,” was one of 12 essential bullet points for applicants for the position.

The deadline for applications for the non-executive director roles is February 1, with interviews to take place during that month and appointments formally made at the club’s annual general meeting on March 26.

“We are focused on addressing the many, long-term challenges which have emerged and are looking for passionate, committed and experienced people to support good governance for a successful and inclusive organisation,” Yorkshire’s job application for the non-executive director roles read.

“We are looking to recruit up to six non-executive directors who can help support our mission to encourage a more diverse membership pool and more diverse participation at both YCCC and within cricket in Yorkshire generally.”

The club added: “We particularly encourage applications from under-represented groups including women, individuals from black and Asian communities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; these are currently under-represented.”