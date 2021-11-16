Azeem Rafiq is giving evidence to MPs following Yorkshire cricket racism allegations (AFP)

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq and the county club’s ex-chairman Roger Hutton will provide evidence today to a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday following allegations of racism in the club.

Rafiq will appear before the committee after a report stated he was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite the findings, the club said they would not be disciplining anyone.

Backlash from the decision led to the resignation of ex-chairman Hutton on 5 November he maintained that “nobody at Yorkshire was racist”.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and its chair Barry O’Brien will also appear before the committee as they answer questions surrounding their part in the scandal.

Rafiq will provide evidence first, followed by Hutton and then Harrison and O’Brien at around 11.15am GMT.

