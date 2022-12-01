Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to fast start in Pakistan
Crawley went into the break unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls
England’s attacking brand of cricket reached new heights as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett powered the visitors to 174 without loss at lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.
Crawley almost looked as though he had prepared to play a T20 match when he struck 14 off his first five balls of the game, and although the rate slowed slightly, he went into the break unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls.
Having waited 17 years to play Test cricket in Pakistan, England almost had to wait a bit longer when the match briefly faced being postponed by 24 hours.
Around 13 to 14 members of the touring party were affected by a viral infection but all but Ben Foakes recovered in time for the scheduled start of play, and it was confirmed the match would go ahead as planned on Thursday morning.
Will Jacks was handed a surprise debut, with Ben Stokes forced into making one change from his proposed XI due to the wicketkeeper still suffering from the illness in the camp, and Ollie Pope was awarded the gloves instead.
It was a very hazy morning at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and the visitors continued to embody their attacking and entertaining brand of cricket which was cultivated under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
Recalled to the side for the first time since 2016, Ben Duckett showed his versatility in Pakistan, sweeping both ways to reach 77 from 85 balls as the home side’s inexperienced bowling attack struggled to stem the flow of runs.
Only 19-year-old Naseem Shah had made his debut before the game, with Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf and Zahid Mahmood all making their first Test match appearances.
England scored at an almost inconceivable rate, hitting 141 from the first 20 overs, and had already reached more than 100 before the first drinks break.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies