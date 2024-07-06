Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in crash at Tour of Austria

Support truly

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege has died after a crash during the Tour of Austria.

Drege, 25, was riding for home-based Team Coop-Repsol on stage four of the race on Saturday when he lost control on a mountain descent.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna won the race but podiums and presentations were cancelled.

Heartbreaking news from Tour of Austria today.



We are sending all our love and strength to the friends, family and @TeamCoopRepsol teammates of André Drege 🖤 — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) July 6, 2024

Keeping everybody within @TeamCoopRepsol and André Drege's loved ones in our thoughts after a horrible tragedy at the Tour of Austria today.



Big hugs from everyone here. Stay strong. — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 6, 2024

We are devastated to learn of the passing of André Drege at the Tour of Austria today. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone at @TeamCoopRepsol at this incredibly sad time.



Rest in peace, André 💙 — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) July 6, 2024

Drege had enjoyed a successful season on the road, with several wins on his CV, and had been tipped for career on the professional tour.

On 15 April, Coop-Repsol had celebrated Drege’s impressive form, tweeting: “WHAT A START to the season we are having! Yesterday André Drege took his 7th UCI-win this season, and we are only in April.”

Tributes have been paid across the sport following the news of his passing.

“A loss felt in the entire cycling community,” tweeted American team EF Education–EasyPost. “Our thoughts are with the friends, family and teammates of André Drege. Rest in peace, André.”

Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty posted: “We are heartbroken to learn the passing of our fellow colleague cyclist André Drege, who had a wonderful career ahead of him. We send our sincere condolences to his family and his team.”

The tragedy echoes the death of Gino Mader at the Tour of Switzerland last year, which shocked the sport and encouraged improved safety measures across cycling.