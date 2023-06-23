Four-time winner Chris Froome not selected for 2023 Tour de France

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Froome has been left out of the Israel-Premier Tech squad for next month’s Tour de France.

The four-time Tour winner, who has endured a number of mechanical and health problems this year, was missing on Friday when the team named their eight-man squad for the race that starts in the Basque Country on July 1.

Froome, 38, has not won a race since suffering devastating injuries in a crash in 2019, but rode to an impressive third on stage 12 of last year’s Tour on the Alpe d’Huez as Tom Pidcock took victory.

This season he has been hampered by a number of issues, notably including several forced bike changes at the CIC-Mont Ventoux, but helped team-mate Michael Woods to victory at La Route d’Occitanie last week.

After being told the news, Froome released a statement via GCN targeting a return to the Tour next year.

“Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues,” Froome said.

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

Simon Yates has been included in the Team Jayco-Alula squad, and will aim to add to his two Tour stage wins, both collected in 2019.

The 30-year-old Lancastrian - who skipped the Giro d’Italia this season for the first time in six years to focus on the Tour - was forced to withdraw from his last race, the Tour de Romandie in April, through illness but said he was feeling good ahead of the Tour.

“On paper it looks really good and a course that suits me quite well, so I’m really looking forward to this year’s edition,” he said.

“I always love racing in the Basque Country, so to be starting there is very special. The narrow roads, the steep climbs, the amazing Basque fans, I think it is going to be really memorable.

“We have a well-built team and clear objectives, for me of course the goals are in the mountains. I had a different build up to the Tour this year with less racing and more training and I have good sensations, so we will see.

“As we’ll be targeting sprint stages with Dylan (Groenewegen), it will be full on for us with a dual approach and everyone is very excited to get started. It’s the Tour, everyone wants to be a part of it, and every edition I start, is a real privilege.”

The Tour begins next Saturday with a 182km stage that starts and finishes in Bilbao.