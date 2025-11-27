Geraint Thomas given new role by Ineos Grenadiers after retirement from racing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geraint Thomas has been appointed director of racing by Ineos Grenadiers following his retirement from riding.

Thomas spent 15 years with the team formerly known as Team Sky, first as a domestique for Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome, before rising to team leader himself when he won the 2018 Tour de France.

The Welshman brought his racing career to a close at September’s Tour of Britain, which finished in his home city, Cardiff.

“This team has been my home since day one, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step,” the 39-year-old said. “I’ve learnt so much from the people around me – fellow riders and staff – and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future.”

As well as the famous yellow jersey, Thomas also won Paris-Nice in 2016 and the Criterium du Dauphine in 2018, had two more podium finishes at the Tour de France and suffered heartbreak at the 2023 Giro d’Italia when he lost the overall lead on the final decisive time-trial, finishing second behind Primoz Roglic.

After the domination of Team Sky, Ineos Grenadiers have been overtaken in the peloton and have not won a grand tour since the 2021 Giro d’Italia. They hope the appointment of Thomas to a newly created role will help end that long wait.

It was announced he will work closely with team principal Dave Brailsford and performance director Scott Drawer, providing crucial input into race strategy, rider recruitment, development and race readiness.

“Geraint typifies what it means to be a Grenadier. He has lived and breathed elite performance throughout his career. He always set himself very ambitious goals and invariably went on to achieve them,” Brailsford said. “He knows what the process takes, how to deal with the highs and lows of elite sport and his willingness to now share this and mentor others to do the same is a great asset for the team.”

As well as a glittering road career, Thomas is a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion in track cycling as part of Britain's team pursuit squad.

additional reporting by Reuters