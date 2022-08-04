Jump to content
Commonwealth Games: Geraint Thomas settles for time-trial bronze after crash as Rohan Dennis wins gold

England’s Fred Wright won silver as Thomas had to settle for third place in the men’s time-trial

Lawrence Ostlere
Birmingham
Thursday 04 August 2022 15:23
(BBC)

Geraint Thomas has endured many bone-breaking crashes in his career but it was an innocuous tussle with a metal barrier which cost him a shot at Commonwealth gold in the Black Country. With around 50 technical turns to navigate, this was a time-trial course to reward those who risked pushing to its ragged edge, but Thomas was punished for overcommitting as he ran wide and lost his rear tyre before spilling over the feet of a steel fence early on the 37km route. The Welshman dusted himself down to win bronze, finishing half a minute behind Australia’s Rohan Dennis who took gold and a few seconds behind England’s silver-medallist Fred Wright.

more to follow...

