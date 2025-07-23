Geraint Thomas to be given Welsh farewell at final race as full Tour of Britain route revealed
The Welshman will bring the curtain down on a long and illustrious career at this September’s Tour of Britain
Geraint Thomas’ final race as a professional cyclist will be on home soil, with the Tour of Britain set to conclude in Wales this September.
The former Tour de France champion has previously said he will call time on his 19-year career at his home race, which begins on 2 September.
The Tour of Britain is set to begin in Suffolk before taking in Warwickshire, Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes en route to the final two stages in Thomas’ native Wales.
Stage five will begin in Pontypool on 6 September, travelling through Monmouthshire with two climbs of The Tumble - a 5km climb averaging 8.2% in gradient - to finish.
The final stage, stage six, will start outside the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport, crossing through south Wales via the Maindy Velodrome, home of Thomas’ original club, the Maindy Flyers Cycling Club. The race will finish in Cardiff city centre.
Cardiff has previously hosted the Tour of Britain, with the race last finishing there in 2017.
39-year-old Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, is currently in action at his final Tour de France as a rider before an expected transition into a management or team leadership role at the squad.
He has raced with Ineos - formerly known as Team Sky - since 2010, winning the 2018 Tour de France and three stages at cycling’s biggest race, along with a second-place overall at the 2019 edition and the 2023 Giro d’Italia, to go with wins at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse, Criterium du Dauphine, and two Olympic golds and three World Championship titles on the track.
