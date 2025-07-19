Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 14 of the Tour de France after a stunning solo attack timed to perfection on a rainy, foggy183km mountain route between Pau and Superbagneres.

Tadej Pogacar retained the leader’s yellow jersey as he took second place by beating chief rival Jonas Vingegaard, in a two-man sprint finish 1min 12sec behind Dutch rider Arensman.

Defending champion Pogacar extended his lead over Dane Vingegaard in the general classification by six seconds to 4min 13sec at the end of the Pyrenean stage.

The day belonged to Arensman, however, as the Dutchman went solo from the day's breakaway in the penultimate climb to the Col de Peyresourde (7.1 km at 7.8%) before his team car hit and knocked down a spectator amid the usual roadside chaos on the Tour.

Arensman never looked back and held firm on his way up to Superbagneres (12.4 km at 7.3%).

"I can't really believe it,” said Arensman. “Going to my first Tour, I just wanted to experience everything. I had to be really patient the first week because it was really bunchy until the mountains. Then the first opportunity I got I was second on stage 10. It was already an amazing experience on my first Tour but this is unbelievable.”

open image in gallery Thymen Arensman out in front on his own going for the stage win ( Reuters )

His Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas said: “It’s great for Thymen and great for the team, I’m super happy. It will relieve a bit of pressure [on the team], we have been there or thereabouts and it hasn’t quite clicked, but we have certainly been trying all the time, so it’s great to get the win.”

Vingegaard attacked several times in an attempt to drop Pogacar on the final climb. But the world champion did not flinch and easily beat his rival in the final metres to further cement his domination with bonus seconds.

The race moves on to flatter ground on Sunday with a hilly route that could set up a bunch sprint at the finish in Carcassonne.

“I am glad [to see the back of the Pyrenees],” said Thomas, who retires this year. “I don’t think I’ll be riding much here again! I’ll come here on holiday with a few beers, but not riding.”

additional reporting by Reuters