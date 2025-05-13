Jump to content
Giro d’Italia 2025 stage-by-stage guide: Route maps and profiles for all 21 days

This year’s race sees the peloton travel from the Albanian coast to the heart of Rome in a battle to win the famous pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 13 May 2025 19:43 BST
The 2025 Giro d'Italia route
The 2025 Giro d'Italia route (giroditalia.it)

The 2025 Giro d’Italia begins in the Albanian port city of Durres, before taking in Slovenia on its way to Italy, finishing in Rome on Sunday 1 June.

Here is a stage-by-stage look at the route.

Stage 1: Durazzo - Tirana (164km)

The stage comes to life after a flat approach of about 65 km.

Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one profile
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one map
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 2: Tirana - Tirana, ITT (13.7km)

A fully urban TT held on wide boulevards connected by U-turns.

Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two profile
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two map
Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 3: Valona - Valona (160km)

A lively stage starting and finishing in close proximity.

Giro d'Italia – stage three profile
Giro d'Italia – stage three profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage three map
Giro d'Italia – stage three map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce (187km)

A flat stage with just one short climb in Putignano.

Giro d'Italia – stage four profile
Giro d'Italia – stage four profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage four map
Giro d'Italia – stage four map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matra (145km)

Largely flat stage until the final 35 km.

Giro d'Italia – stage five profile
Giro d'Italia – stage five profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage five map
Giro d'Italia – stage five map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli (226km)

This is the longest stage of the Giro 2025.

Giro d'Italia – stage six profile
Giro d'Italia – stage six profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage six map
Giro d'Italia – stage six map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 7: Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo (168km)

A tough Apennine stage with alternating long and short climbs and descents.

Giro d'Italia – stage seven profile
Giro d'Italia – stage seven profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage seven map
Giro d'Italia – stage seven map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo (197km)

The second mountainous Apennine stage.

Giro d'Italia – stage eight map
Giro d'Italia – stage eight map (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage eight profile
Giro d'Italia – stage eight profile (giroditalia.it)

Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena (181km)

Gravel stage featuring around 29 km of unpaved roads.

Giro d'Italia – stage nine profile
Giro d'Italia – stage nine profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage nine map
Giro d'Italia – stage nine map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa (28.6km)

A mostly flat individual TT with one short climb mid-route.

Giro d'Italia – stage 10 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 10 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 10 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 10 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti (185km)

A stage clearly divided into two parts. The first section, up to Castelnuovo Garfagnana, is in steady, gentle ascent with no major challenges. The second half is filled with tough climbs and long descents.

Giro d'Italia – stage 11 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 11 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 11 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 11 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 12: Modena - Viadana (172km)

A rolling stage over the first 100 km, then completely flat to the finish.

Giro d'Italia – stage 12 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 12 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 12 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 12 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza (180km)

Completely flat in the first half, apart from the short climb of Passo Roverello in the Euganean Hills.

Giro d'Italia – stage 13 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 13 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 13 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 13 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186km)

A flat stage with a few uphill kicks toward the end.

Giro d'Italia – stage 14 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 14 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 14 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 14 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 15: Fume Veneto - Asiago (214km)

A mountain stage with a flat first half leading to Bassano del Grappa, followed by two long climbs taking riders onto the Asiago Plateau.

Giro d'Italia – stage 15 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 15 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 15 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 15 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 16: Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino (199km)

A full mountain stage. After the first 50 km, it’s all climbs and descents with no chance to recover.

Giro d'Italia – stage 16 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 16 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 16 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 16 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige - Bormio (154km)

A mountain stage featuring two long central climbs.

Giro d'Italia – stage 17 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 17 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 17 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 17 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno (144km)

Early hills are followed by about 60 km of steady descending on flat terrain.

Giro d'Italia – stage 18 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 18 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 18 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 18 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc (166km)

An Alpine tappone made up entirely of climbs and descents.

Giro d'Italia – stage 19 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 19 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 19 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 19 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea (203km)

The stage starts flat until the Canavese region, then a series of increasingly tough climbs lead into the Valli di Lanzo.

Giro d'Italia – stage 20 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 20 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 20 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 20 map (giroditalia.it)

Stage 21: Rome - Rome (141km)

The final stage is split into two parts. The first runs from Rome to the coast and Ostia, then returns to the start zone. Riders then enter the final circuit: 8 laps of a 9.5 km course entirely within central Rome, to the finish.

Giro d'Italia – stage 21 profile
Giro d'Italia – stage 21 profile (giroditalia.it)
Giro d'Italia – stage 21 map
Giro d'Italia – stage 21 map (giroditalia.it)

