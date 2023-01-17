Jump to content

Mark Cavendish joins Astana in bid to win one record-breaking Tour de France stage

Cavendish has signed a one-year contract with the Kazakhstani team

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 17 January 2023 13:44
Mark Cavendish has signed for Astana-Qazaqstan (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mark Cavendish has signed for Astana-Qazaqstan (Steve Welsh/PA)

(PA Archive)

Mark Cavendish is set for a chance to finally break the long-standing record for Tour de France stage wins this summer after signing for Astana Qazaqstan.

Cavendish, 37, left QuickStep Alpha Vinyl after falling behind Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen in the pecking order. It meant he missed last year’s Tour and the chance to surpass Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins, which has stood for 45 years. Cavendish needs just one stage victory to take the record outright.

The Manxman has signed a one-year contract with the Kazakhstani team, following months of speculation over his future.

More to follow...

