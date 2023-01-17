Mark Cavendish joins Astana in bid to win one record-breaking Tour de France stage
Cavendish has signed a one-year contract with the Kazakhstani team
Mark Cavendish is set for a chance to finally break the long-standing record for Tour de France stage wins this summer after signing for Astana Qazaqstan.
Cavendish, 37, left QuickStep Alpha Vinyl after falling behind Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen in the pecking order. It meant he missed last year’s Tour and the chance to surpass Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins, which has stood for 45 years. Cavendish needs just one stage victory to take the record outright.
The Manxman has signed a one-year contract with the Kazakhstani team, following months of speculation over his future.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies