Mark Cavendish has made a public appeal for help catching four armed men who burgled his home and robbed his family at knifepoint.

In a statement on social media, Cavendish said he, his wife and their children were threatened, and he was “violently attacked”.

Cavendish, 36, had been suffering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash on 21 November.

“In the early hours of 27th November, while recovering at our Essex family home shortly after leaving Intensive Care, 4 masked and armed men forced their way into our home as we slept, threatened my wife and children and violently attacked me,” he posted. “At knifepoint, they proceeded to ransack our belongings.”

Two watches of “great sentiment and value” were stolen. Cavendish wrote: “Far, far worse to be taken was the sense of security, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their home.”

He added: “The effect that this nightmare has had on my family is already heart-breakingly evident, so I beg anyone who may be able to help us with information to call 101, quoting reference 42/275184/21.”