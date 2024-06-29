Mark Cavendish vomits on the road as he struggles on stage one of Tour de France

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Cavendish appeared to vomit as he struggled on a gruelling stage one of the Tour de France.

This year’s Tour began with the Grand Depart in Florence, the first time the race has started in Italy in its 121-year history.

The opening route was unusually testing, with several hard climbs from the off in searing 35C heat, and it left several riders lagging behind the peloton.

Cavendish was one of those and he could be seen being cooled down by teammates as well as rivals, who used water bottles to soak his neck, and the 39-year-old Manxman was seemingly sick on one of the early climbs as he fought to keep in the race.

Was that VOMIT?! 🤮



The great Mark Cavendish is struggling on Stage 1 of @LeTour, and riders from other teams are also trying to help him! 😳



TDF 2024 | @SBS & @SBSOnDemand | June 29 - July 21#SBSTDF | #couchpeloton | #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/qEphAmrti7 — SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) June 29, 2024

Cavendish, who shares the record for the most stages won at the Tour de France with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx, was flanked closely by Astana Qazaqstan teammates Michele Gazzoli and Cees Bol as he tried to stay within the day’s time limit.

Cavendish had said last year would be his last Tour de France as he contemplated retirement, but he is back for what is expected to be the final time, as he chases that elusive, record 35th stage.

“I’m more ready now than I was last year,” he said on Friday. “I’m so happy I carried on.”