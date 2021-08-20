Michael Storer hails DSM dominance after Vuelta a Espana stage win

Michael Storer hailed Team DSM’s dominance as he claimed his first Vuelta a Espana stage victory at Balcon de Alicante.

The 24-year-old Australian admitted he will have to set new career goals after notching his maiden world tour-level stage victory.

Storer held off the challenge of Movistar’s Carlos Verona, while Alejandro Valverde was forced out of the stage after a crash.

Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead, but Storer was delighted with his breakthrough performance.

“I’m really happy and surprised I managed to do it today,” he told La Vuelta’s website.

“It was a really difficult stage, I did not enjoy that last kilometre.

“I’m now just managing to realise what happened and to enjoy this victory.

“To be honest we really dominated the stage today, I’m so impressed with the guys, we didn’t put one foot wrong today.

“I hope it’s just the beginning, this was my next goal to win a stage at world tour level.

“So now I’ll have to start setting new goals.”

